YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said one of two handguns found in a man’s car Tuesday during a traffic stop on the South Side was reported stolen in 2018.

Darius Dates, 25, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl and possession of crack cocaine.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Dates was driving a Jeep about 2:40 p.m. when an officer tried to pull him over at Hillman Street and West Indianola Avenue for an illegal turn. He drove away at a high rate of speed and did not stop until he got to Oak Hill and West Dewey avenues, reports said.

An officer saw drugs in a cup next to the driver’s side door and Dates was handcuffed as soon as they were found, reports said.

Inside the Jeep, police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun on the front seat, reports said. In the bushes next to the Jeep police found another .40-caliber handgun as well as a bag of methamphetamine, a bag of pills, a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of fentanyl.

Dates has four open suspensions and a warrant from common pleas court for a drug case, reports said. Reports said when asked if he was allowed to have a gun, Dates told police no.

The gun that was on the seat was reported stolen in 2018 in Youngstown.

Dates also had over $1,500 cash on him, reports said.

Dates is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2021 drug conviction in common pleas court, reports said.