Stolen gun, drug items found during West Farmington traffic stop, deputies say

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding drug items and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in West Farmington on Sunday.

Deputies stopped the vehicle for a speed violation at Second and Main streets around 4:30 a.m., according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver, Michael Tedrick, of Barberton, did not have a valid driver’s license, as it was suspended. Investigators say he emptied his pockets during the stop and was found to have handgun rounds in his pockets.

While the passenger, Hayleigh Yoak, of Akron, was getting out of the vehicle, deputies reported spotting a loaded handgun wedged between the seat and floorboard. The gun had been reported stolen from Cuyahoga County, according to the report.

Deputies also reported finding glass smoking devices and a crystal-like substance in a pill bottle in the vehicle.

Tedrick was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, driving under suspension, speeding and driving an unsafe vehicle.

Yoak was arrested on charges of having weapons under disability and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges may be pending the results of a laboratory test on the suspected drugs found in the vehicle, according to the report.