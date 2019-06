HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle ended after the driver ditched the car in Howland Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the chase began just after 1 a.m. Tuesday when troopers spotted a White Ford Taurus that was reported stolen out of Howland.

A chase ensued and the driver led troopers down several streets before ditching the car on Raccoon Drive.

The driver ran away. Troopers searched nearby woods but didn’t find anything.