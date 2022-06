WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called after a stolen car was found on fire in the backyard of a lot in Warren.

The 2018 Chevy Malibu had been reported stolen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday from the Naus Club.

It was found around 3:15 a.m. that morning in the 1100 block of Wood Ave. SW, and police believe it was set on fire, according to a police report.

The report stated that neighbors in the area did not see anything suspicious.

No suspect was listed in the report.