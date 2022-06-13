GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Over a month ago, we told you the story of a man who called himself a ghost hunter coming to the Greenville Manor. He mentioned he was thinking about coming back for another investigation. Monday night, he is staying there again, but why?

Kalani Smith stayed at the Greenville Manor back in April. He said it had some of the most activity of a place that has been rumored to be haunted. Monday, he stands by that word.

“It’s still the top one,” he said.

Smith wanted to give the Greenville Manor another look over to see if last time was a fluke or not.

“You know, I’ll probably come back here a couple of more times even after this one, because tonight could be a fluke in the other direction and it’s kind of just this game of weighing out activity versus non-activity,” Smith said.

Last time, Smith said his camera guy almost quit after his visit to the manor, after hearing the sounds of a door slamming behind him.

“I’ve been a lot of places over two maybe three years now and after that door shut, I wasn’t right for three days,” said cameraman Luke Cochran.

Today, Cochran has returned to the place that scared him, but Smith wants to do another experiment with Cochran — sending him up to one of the higher floors with a camera, alone.

“And see if they want to antagonize him again because that seemed to be the common theme of the last visit we had as he was the target and I was kind of able to stand as a bystander and laugh,” Smith said.

“I just want to make sure it is what they say it is and if it’s not, we’ll let you know,” Cochran said.

They plan to go live on TikTok as “Kalani Ghost Hunter” until about 3:30 a.m. Cochran says his reaction will tell you if the place is just as scary as before.

“If you see me screaming at 3 o’clock in the morning on live, it happens,” Cochran said.