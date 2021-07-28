Still closed for the summer, Lisbon pool repairs to start

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs on the Lisbon pool begin Thursday. They’ll be tearing up the concrete around the pool to look for and repair a leak.

Parks Director Dana Blackburn says some say the leak has been their for decades.

The East Palestine Street Department is helping the Lisbon Street Department with the work. It won’t cost more than $50,000.

They’ll also be repairing the area where the cement meets the gutter in the pool.

According to Blackburn the pool was leaking 20,000 to 30,000 gallons a day.

“We knew we weren’t opening the pool, so there was no real reason to rush, and some of our community members were upset with us for that, but we truly want to fix it correctly so it will be here for more years to come,” Blackburn said.

They started later because they needed to figure out how to spend tax-payer dollars efficiently, and they had to line up schedules between the two street departments