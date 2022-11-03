WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice.

A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday.

Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of factors, including staffing and supply chain delays. There hasn’t been a disruption to patient meals, she said.

A vending machine area remains open 24/7 and stocked for staff and visitors.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.