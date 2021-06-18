Steward Health Care opens another 3D mammography mobile unit in the Valley

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Early detection is important with every cancer, and Steward Health Care has a new tool for screening breast cancer.

Its new 3D mammography center is a mobile unit that’s using new technology for Trumbull and Mahoning county residents. There is already one in Hermitage.

The 3D mammography is done the same way as a conventional 2D exam, but fine details are more visible on the images, decreasing chances for misreads, areas of interest and even callbacks.

“The difference between 2D and 3D is they take slender, very slim images and the software then reconstructs this image. By the time it gets to the radiologist, it’s almost like they’re paging through a book,” said Shelly Lamb, operations manager of Medical Imaging.

The 3D mobile mammography center will be available in Cortland on Mondays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be at the Elm Road Center for Radiology, 2600 State Route 5, Building B.

It will also be available in Austintown on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 20 Ohltown Road location.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-4MAMMOS or visiting www.4mammos.org. Walk-ins are also accepted.