MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – “Steve,” a six-foot-long Colombian Boa Constrictor that escaped from a home in Mercer has been found.

The snake went missing last weekend from a home in the 200 block of North Pitt Street. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.

The owner of the snake reported finding him Saturday morning.

Courtesy: Jarrett Magee

Lindsey Watson contributed to this report.