Steve Miller Band brings summer tour to Youngstown

The concert will feature Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives and special guest Gary Mule Deer

The Steve Miller Band performs at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steve Miller Band will be taking their 2020 Americana Tour to Youngstown this summer.

They will be performing at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on June 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives and special guest Gary Mule Deer.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $149.50. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 21.

For more information, visit the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s website.

