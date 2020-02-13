Steve Miller Band brings summer tour to Youngstown

The concert will feature Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives and special guest Gary Mule Deer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steve Miller Band will be taking their 2020 Americana Tour to Youngstown this summer.

They will be performing at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on June 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives and special guest Gary Mule Deer.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $149.50. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 21.

For more information, visit the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s website.