Steps to protect your money in latest stock market slump

The first step? Take a deep breath -- don't panic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stocks sank around the globe again Friday as investors braced for more economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, sending U.S. markets to their worst weekly finish since the 2008 financial crisis.

We talked to David Maxwell, a financial adviser at Bury Financial in Boardman, about steps you can take to protect your money.

The first step? Take a deep breath — don’t panic.

Watch the video above to hear what else Maxwell suggests doing to manage your money in this market slump.