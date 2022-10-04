Canfield, Ohio (WKBN) – Enrollment is open online for incoming 9th- and 10th-grade students interested in applying to the Valley STEM + ME2 Academy for the 2023-2024 school year. The school is housed at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Campus in Canfield.

Valley STEM accepts students in 9th and 10th grade from all over the county, and there are limited spots available. You can call or email Jacci Duda, STEM secretary, with any questions or to schedule a private tour at 330-729-4000.

The Academy has a STEM designation from the Ohio Department of Education. The Academy uses a rigorous curriculum, utilizing problem-based learning based on STEM principles.

The Academy’s mission is to prepare students with the skills necessary to compete in the global economy while nurturing the characteristics of discovery, invention, application, and entrepreneurship.

All interested applicants can apply online.