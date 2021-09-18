Steering Clear Program helps people with suspended licenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Steering Clear program held a clinic at Newport Library in Youngstown Saturday morning.

The program helps people overcome drivers license barriers.

The clinics started in 2019. Different agencies come to help neighbors with suspended drivers licenses. Neighbors can meet with attorneys and BMV workers to find out how to obtain a valid license.

It brings multiple benefits to the people who participate in the clinic.

“This frees people up for employment, to drive back and forth to school, to take care of things that they need to do, to go to the store, to not have to be worrying about looking over their shoulder because they’re driving without a license,” said Mahoning County Municipal Court Judge Renee DiSalvo.

Youngstown neighbors have responded well to these clinics. The Steering Clear program is scheduling more events for the rest of the year.