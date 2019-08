Tuesday's concert has been to the Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steely Dan concert scheduled at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Tuesday night has been moved due to the potential for inclement weather.

The concert has been moved indoors to the Covelli Centre.

All previously-purchased tickets will be honored.

If you already have tickets for this event, you will be directed to comparable seating upon arrival, according to the amphitheater’s Facebook page.