ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- A Vietnam Veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers legend will speak at an Ellwood City Park on Thursday.

Rocky Bleier will be the guest speaker as the Vietnam Moving Wall is coming to Ellwood City.

The wall will be at Ewing Park today through Monday. You can go see it for free. The Moving Wall is the only replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

An opening ceremony for the visit is tonight at 6:30 p.m.

He graduated from Notre Dame and was drafted by the Steelers in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL Draft.

He was drafted to the United States Army in 1968 to fight in the Vietnam War. In 1969, Bleier suffered an injury from an enemy grenade. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service.

Bleier won four Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s.