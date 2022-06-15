STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – With all the heat and humidity, you’re probably looking for a way to stay cool.

If you don’t have central air, there are others ways to beat the heat.

Fans have been a hot product at Ace Hardware in Struthers. Manager Toma Leveto says good fans have higher velocity and create more circulation. There are many stand-alone, wall and window units.

As for portable AC units, you’ll need to know the size of the room you are trying to cool before you buy one.

“You want to get that right – square footage to keep the area efficiently cool. Otherwise, you’ll run a lot of electricity,” Leveto said.

Leveto just ordered his first round of AC units for the summer.