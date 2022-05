NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- The U.S. Navy has changed the status of 13 sailors including one from Niles that were lost during World War II.

Angelo Sudano of Niles was listed as unaccounted for when the USS Indianapolis was struck by the Japanese in 1945.

The Navy is now listing the sailors, including Sudano as buried at sea.

Approximately 300 of the ship’s 1,200 sailors went down with the ship.