Statue in Youngstown dedicated to man who helped the misfortunate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When people travel along Wick Avenue from now on, they will see — on a piece of land next to St. John’s Episcopal Church — a statue and a reminder to be kind to the less fortunate.

The statue was dedicated Thursday evening in the memory of Michael Lowry, Jr., who died one year ago after losing his battle with drug addiction.

The evening, however, wasn’t so much about how he died but rather how he lived.

About 125 people gathered at Youngstown’s St. John’s Episcopal Church to remember Michael, and though his aunt Mary Jean McCaffrey, began the evening with a bit of emotion.

Most of the ceremony was about the kindness that Michael showed to others.

“Michael was so selfless with his time. He had an ability I did not have as far as connecting with people on a compassionate level but yet able to get his point across,” said Vic Daprile, Jr., Michael’s friend.

Lowery died at 34 after a battle with drug addiction — even after a long period of sobriety. At one point, he worked as a drug counselor and was an advocate for the homeless.

The ceremony moved outside where a statue by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz was unveiled.

Titled “When I Was Naked,” it depicts a person hunched over, with no clothes in a state of helplessness.

Michael’s mother, Annie, read the plaque and then spoke briefly.

“I can’t thank you enough,” she said. “I just can’t. I’m overwhelmed with everybody that is here. I appreciate it so, so much.”

“Hopefully, it calls people that are marginally interested in helping others to step forward and help the homeless and do the work that my son used to do,” said Michael’s father, Michael Lowry, Sr.

“I don’t even think the beauty of it has set in, and just to see the plaque with Michael’s name and dedicated to all the other people who’ve lost their battle to addiction, I can’t wait to drive down to Wick Avenue and see it that way,” McCaffrey said.

On the plaque — accompanying the statue — was a biblical quote from Matthew Chapter 25, Verse 40 which reads, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

It’s dedicated to Michael George Lowry, Jr. and everyone who lost their battle to drug addiction.