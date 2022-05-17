YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Technology has made automobiles much safer over the years, and the last decade has seen a leap forward in helping drivers avoid crashes.

In fact, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that features like automatic braking reduce front-end crashes by 50% and reduce pedestrian injury crashes by 30%.

Some of the more popular features include emergency braking, lane departure warnings and blind-spot monitoring. Lane departure warning can reduce single-vehicle, sideswipe and head-on crashes by 11% and injury crashes of the same type by 21%, according to IIHS.

The features are proven to be effective, but a 2020 survey shows that a significant number of drivers disable many driver-assist features. Why? Control over convenience, according to the survey conducted by Erie Insurance.

The most disabled feature is adaptive cruise control, which keeps a vehicle a specified distance from the car in front. Thirty percent of drivers in the survey said they turned that off because they want more control over the vehicle. The second most disabled feature was lane-keeping assist with 23% of drivers saying they turn that off for the same reason.

A list of other disabled features and the rate they are disabled: (Source: Eire Insurance Survey)

Driver attention monitor: 23%

Automated emergency braking: 17%

Forward collision warning: 11%

Traffic sign recognition: 14%

Pedestrian detection: 11%

Rear cross-traffic alert: 9%

Backup camera: 6%

Drivers say some of the features are annoying and distracting, even though they are proven to be effective.

The features take some getting used to, but insurance experts say they reduce crashes and save lives.