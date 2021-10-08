Statistics show prevalence of one drug in Trumbull County overdose deaths

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Overdose statistics released by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office Friday show that there were 68 overdose deaths in Trumbull County since the beginning of the year.

Most of the victims were from Warren and were men, with 49 deaths. Women accounted for 19 deaths.

Twelve victims were Black, 54 caucasian and two Hispanic.

The youngest person was 25, while the oldest was 68.

Here is a breakdown of deaths by community:

Ashtabula – 1

Braceville – 1

Bristol Twp. – 1

Bristolville – 1

Brookfield – 1

Champion – 1

Cleveland – 1

Cortland – 2

Girard – 2

Homeless – 1

Howland – 6

Hubbard – 3

Masury – 3

Mecca Twp – 1

Newton Falls – 2

Niles – 4

Southington – 2

Stark County – 1

Struthers – 1

Warren – 28

Warren Twp. – 2

Weathersfield – 3

Of all the overdoses, fentanyl mixed with other drugs or alcohol accounted for most of the deaths while cocaine alone accounted for five and ketamine for one.