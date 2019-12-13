Station 7 on Youngstown’s north side packs up for moving day

Movers are moving all the equipment out of Fire Station 7, which is closing because of budget concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time in 116 years, there will be no fire engine at the corner of Elm Street and Madison Avenue in Youngstown.

The station is staffed Friday as movers dismantle it piece by piece.

The engine that is housed there will now be housed downtown at Station 1.

Capt. John Casey has spent 18 of his 22 years on the department at Station 7, where his father was also stationed during his 25-year career. Casey said it was a very sad day.

“It’s sad but we’re still going to do the same job,” Casey said. “We’ll still give the city the same level of service.”

Casey said he wanted to be a police officer but the fire department had openings before the police department did. He said his mother would take him to visit his father almost every day his father was at work.