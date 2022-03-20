(WKBN)- On Wednesday, as part of Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness and Preparedness week, there will be a nationwide tornado drill.

Every Ohioan is asked to participate in the drill. If you can’t, this is a good week to become prepared for severe weather that we see as it gets warmer. This includes severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes.

Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness and Preparedness week is March 20-26.

Each day this week, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency has chosen a different topic to highlight. Sunday, is about preparedness.

In case of an emergency, experts encourage you to have a plan in place for when severe weather strikes.

The plan should be tailored to weather that impacts where you live. Here in Northeast Ohio we have flooding, power outages, tornadoes and high winds that we need to plan for.

When building your household’s plan, consider the following questions:

How will I get my emergency alerts and warnings? There are plenty of apps for your smart phone.

Where in your home can you can shelter in case of a tornado?

The National Weather Service recommends going to the basement, a safe room, or the most interior room in your home that has no windows.

How will you get in contact with your family? Texting can be more reliable if service is spotty. The text will go through when phone calls may not.

Finally, make sure your emergency kit is up to date.

Your kit should have water that can last your household several days.

Also make sure to keep non-perishable food available. A power bank to charge phones, spare batteries, a flashlight, and a first aid kit are just some of the list. Your list could look different from others depending on the needs of you and your family.

Take a moment this week to go over plans with your kids. Make sure they know what to do in case of an emergency.

