Statewide burn ban begins Oct. 1

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statewide burn ban takes effect Tuesday, Oct. 1 and runs through November.

All open burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas throughout the state in the months of March, April, May, October and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The law is aimed at preventing wildfires.

Open burning is particularly dangerous in the spring and fall when leaves are on the ground and the grass is not green.

Anyone who conducts burning during the banned times must have a waiver from the Ohio Division of Forestry or be an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager.