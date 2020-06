According to an update to the Amber Alert, the boy has been found safe

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled.

According to an update to the Amber Alert, the boy has been found.

An alert was issued after it was reported that Michael Shields left around noon Saturday with a 12- or 13-year-old child and an adult to play. He was reported missing after he didn’t return home Saturday night.