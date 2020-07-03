Live Now
State troopers save man who drove into creek near State Route 11

Troopers were receiving calls around 6:30 a.m. about a man acting erratically and a Jeep that went off the side of the road

OSP saved man in creek near State Route 11.

(WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers saved a man’s life on the side of State Route 11 Friday morning.

They were receiving calls around 6:30 a.m. about a man acting erratically and a Jeep that went off the side of the road. It was just south of Mahoning Avenue.

Sergeant Eric Brown said the troopers couldn’t find the man at first, but then saw James Knepper Jr. in a water-filled ditch.

“So they jumped into the creek, pulled him out. He was unresponsive at the time. They dragged him to the berm and administered CPR on him for about five minutes until Lane EMS arrived on scene and took over,” Brown said.

At the same time, a nurse on her way to work at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital pulled over to help.

Knepper was taken to St. E’s for treatment, but he also faces drug charges.

