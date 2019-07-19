State troopers: Pedestrian hit by car in Boardman crash

According to state troopers, the accident happened around 7:25 p.m. on U.S. 224, west of State Route 7

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Boardman Thursday evening.

According to state troopers, the accident happened around 7:25 p.m. on U.S. 224, west of State Route 7.

The report said a 16-year-old was traveling westbound on U.S. 224 in a Honda Civic.

Officials said the pedestrian, 30-year-old Steven Boyd, of Youngstown walked into the path of the driver, causing the 16-year-old to hit him.

According to the report, Boyd was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.