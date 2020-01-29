State treasurer awards Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley for financial literacy work

The president of Junior Achievement said this award showcases the value that the nonprofit has within the community and schools

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley was recognized by the state treasurer’s office Wednesday morning with the prestigious Compass Award.

The award recognizes programs, organizations and individuals around the state that are advancing financial literacy and empowerment.

The president of Junior Achievement said this award showcases the value that the nonprofit has within the community, especially in schools.

“When it comes to financial education, we use a lot of our volunteers from the banking or the credit unions to present Junior Achievement lessons, and so to receive this award from the treasurer’s office, to speak about our financial literacy program and the impact just reinforces what they are doing in the classroom is making a difference,” said Michele Merkel.

Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley also recently received a grant from the state to expand its financial literacy programs in the county.