SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A resolution was made in court Monday related to the State Towers building in Sharon.

Monday, Joe Fusco pleaded guilty to eight code violations.

He was ordered to pay $3,200 in fines.

Thirty-five tenants were forced to find a new home after the building on E. State Street was declared unliveable.

The residents’ water was shut off and natural gas service was also cut because of problems with pipes. Firefighters say they had to get a search warrant to inspect the building and found that gas had been leaking into the building.

In addition, the Mercer County Tax Claim Bureau reports that the property owner, Sharon Towers Trust, owes $70,125 in back real estate taxes for the county, city and school district dating back to 2021. The owner has until September to make arrangements or face the possible sale of the building.

The district attorney is now looking to see if criminal charges should be filed.