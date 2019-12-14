State takeover of schools discussed at Youngstown school leadership meeting

Among the topics of discussion was House Bill 70 and Academic Distress Commissions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School leaders gathered at Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown Saturday as part of a statewide conversation on leadership in urban schools.

The Ohio bill was passed in 2015 as a way for the state to provide oversight to low-performing school districts.

According to Board President Brenda Kimble, the recent downfall of local schools is not because of the board. She said this bill undermines community control of local schools.

“It’s because of state control, so you need to help us bring back local control so that your taxpayer dollars can be spent the way you expect them to be spent — on the children,” she said.

Along with Youngstown School Board members, representatives from the Canton City School District and Sandusky City Schools were also in attendance. Their plan is to continue to meet until they can get their voice to a lawmaker.