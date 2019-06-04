State Supreme Court to hear local appeal regarding 2013 crash in Coitsville Twp.

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Coitsville Township are appealing a court ruling against them that could have far-reaching effects on local governments around the state.

The case involves a police chase and crash from 2013 that led to a lawsuit against the township, its police department and the officer driving the cruiser.

Initially, lower courts rejected the township’s claims of immunity from civil cases like this.

Now, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case next week.

Nearly two dozen Ohio cities, villages and organizations that represent local governments have filed court documents supporting Coitsville’s positions.