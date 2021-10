(WKBN) – In the East Liverpool area, the State Route 7 south/State Route 39 west ramp from U.S. 30 east will be closed starting Monday.

The closure will last 45 days and is part of an ongoing project expected to be completed in a year.

The detour is to continue east on U.S. 30 to Jackson Street and then from Jackson Street to U.S. 30 west. From U.S. 30 west, continue onto the S.R. 7/39 west ramp.

The 7/39 ramp itself is expected to reopen Dec. 9.