YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ramp from State Route 711 south and Interstate 680 south reopened Thursday morning.

The ramp was originally scheduled to reopen earlier this week, but the date was pushed back due to weather.

The ramp has been closed since March for bridge repairs.

It’s part of a $10 million project to fix 12 bridges on I-680.

