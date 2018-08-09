Local News

State Route 518 in Columbiana County to close temporarily

The route will be closed for five days, just south of U.S. 30

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced State Route 518 will close temporarily for a culvert replacement.

Beginning Monday, August 20, the route will be closed for five days, just south of U.S. 30.

A detour is available during the construction, 

  • U.S. 30 west to SR 164, SR 164 south back to SR 518, and reverse

 

 

