State Route 518 in Columbiana County to close temporarily

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced State Route 518 will close temporarily for a culvert replacement.

Beginning Monday, August 20, the route will be closed for five days, just south of U.S. 30.

A detour is available during the construction,