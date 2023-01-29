LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of State Route 11 was closed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

A box truck was attempting to pull off into the shoulder of SR 11 when the driver of a car, Brianna Evans, 19, lost control of her vehicle and struck it.

Evans has been charged with failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle.

The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and reports state no one was injured in the accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT are both on scene.

SR 11 is currently operating on one lane of traffic.