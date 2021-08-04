State rests in Youngstown murder trial where victim was shot on south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The state has rested in the murder trial of Traeshaun Turner in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Turner, 26, is charged with murder and attempted murder for a Sept. 8 shooting death at Cleveland Street and Glenwood Avenue that killed Ishmael Bethel, 25, and wounded a teenage girl.

Witnesses told police Turner was arguing with the girl over some money she owed him when Bethel intervened on behalf of the girl. That’s when Bethel was shot.

Testimony in the case began Tuesday before Judge John Durkin after a jury was selected Monday.