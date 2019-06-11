State representative wants to stop Mill Creek Park from taking land for bike trail

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County State Representative Don Manning said he plans to introduce a bill into the Ohio legislature to stop land from being taken by eminent domain to build bike trails.

Manning’s bill is aimed at stopping Mill Creek MetroParks from buying land under eminent domain in southern Mahoning County.

Lawsuits have been filed to get the land and to stop the sale from happening.

Manning said eminent domain should not be used for recreational purposes. He sees it as government overreaching its authority.

“I’m fighting for the constituents of the 59th District. I will continue to do so. I am not a fan of eminent domain and I definitely do not believe that eminent domain rises to the level of stealing people’s land.”

Manning said the bill has support from members of both parties and has an emergency clause, which would make it effective immediately.

MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young did not have any comment at this time since the proposed legislation has not been introduced.