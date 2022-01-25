(WKBN) – Several Democratic lawmakers are calling for the audit of three school districts, including Youngstown City Schools.

State Representatives Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown), Joe Miller (D-Amherst) and Kent Smith (D-Euclid) issued a letter to Ohio auditor Keith Faber calling for the immediate audit. The letter asks Faber to “finally bring transparency in taxpayer spending to these communities after they were taken over by the state’s Academic Distress Commission.”

Youngstown City Schools has been under the control of the Academic Distress Commission since House Bill 70 was enacted in 2015. Lepore-Hagan states that during that time, the commission and the CEOs appointed were not required to provide financial information to the elected school boards.

The letter to the auditor states, “Taxpayers and community members have been kept in the dark. To put it bluntly, these districts have very little idea how their ADCs spent public money.”

The letter also states that according to O.R.C. Section 3302.103 (B), as of June 2021, the state auditor is now required to complete an audit of any school district that has an academic distress commission.

“The audit is an essential step toward restoring the public’s trust in the school system that was undermined because HB 70 enabled the ADCs and CEOs to avoid scrutiny as they spent, and likely misspent, hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. We need to know where those dollars went and why,” Lepore-Hagan said. “The state report cards issued from 2015-2021 clearly indicate the money wasn’t used to educate students.”