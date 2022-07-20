YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is recognizing the lifeguards at Northside Pool for a job well done.

In celebration of National Parks and Rec Day, State Rep. Michelle Hagen issued a proclamation in honor of the lifeguards.

It’s the first time in 30 years that the Parks and Rec Department had enough lifeguards to open all pools. The department partnered with Youngstown Lifeguard Academy and was fully staffed by opening day in June.

Lifeguard Luther Bell says he and the other lifeguards take their job seriously.

“We make sure we let the kids know that just giving back to the city and the community service — you will get a lot of things back from it, you can succeed a lot from it, you can learn things, you can be a leader and you can learn how to succeed and excel off it,” says Bell.

The Belmont Avenue pool is open 1 to 8 p.m. every day. As of now, there are plans to keep the pool open through Mid-August.