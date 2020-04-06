Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 65 active closings. Click for more details.

State police say woman working to get cigarette from pack crashes in Mercer County

Local News

The accident happened Saturday on Mercer New Wilmington Road.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance, Accident generic

Credit: Marco_Piunti/E+/Getty Images

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was hurt Saturday after crashing her car in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 56-year-old woman was traveling along Mercer New Wilmington Road (SR 158) at about 9:08 p.m. when she lost control of her car near Cassidy Drive.

Police say the car hit a cement culvert and then a tree.

The woman suffered what police called minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Grove City Medical Center.

Troopers say the woman told them that she was trying to work a cigarette out of a pack and was distracted right before the crash.

The woman was cited for careless driving, according to a police report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com