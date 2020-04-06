State police say woman working to get cigarette from pack crashes in Mercer County

The accident happened Saturday on Mercer New Wilmington Road.

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was hurt Saturday after crashing her car in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 56-year-old woman was traveling along Mercer New Wilmington Road (SR 158) at about 9:08 p.m. when she lost control of her car near Cassidy Drive.

Police say the car hit a cement culvert and then a tree.

The woman suffered what police called minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Grove City Medical Center.

Troopers say the woman told them that she was trying to work a cigarette out of a pack and was distracted right before the crash.

The woman was cited for careless driving, according to a police report.