The 14-year-old's father is one of the ones being charged in connection to his death

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy in Mercer County.

Two are being charged in relation to the teen’s death.

One of them is the boy’s father, who faces a charge of criminal homicide.

Another man is being charged with endangering the welfare of children.

The boy was found dead at a home in Delaware Township.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday.

Police aren’t releasing any more information at this time.