State police in Mercer County investigate sex crime allegations

Both cases were referred by government agencies

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – State police in Mercer County are investigating sexual abuse allegations in two separate cases referred to them.

The first is out of Findley Township. According to a police report, the Mercer Crime Unit is investigating indecent assault allegations against a family member of a 19-year-old girl who said she was assaulted in 2017 when she was 17 years old.

The case was referred to police by Mercer County Children and Youth Services.

The other case involves allegations in Lackawannock Township by a 14-year-old child who was in foster care.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services turned over the case to police where a child said he was sexually assaulted by several members of a former foster family.

The alleged assaults happened between November 2012 and November 2018, according to the report.