State moving forward with plan to appoint Youngstown City School Board

Meanwhile, the election for board members is weeks away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Education is moving forward with its plan to nominate members for the Youngstown Board of Education with the election weeks away.

The state announced plans for a nominating panel to meet in Youngstown Thursday to nominate the city school board members. It’ll be at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School.

It comes after Youngstown City Schools got an “F” on its state report card for the fourth straight year.

Under House Bill 70, that fourth F means the state can come in and appoint the board.

The state has already taken over the school district, appointing a CEO to oversee daily operations.

WKBN talked to Deputy Elections Director Tom McCabe last month. He said the election was going forward as planned.

Last month, board member Dario Hunter expressed concern that the situation would create confusion during the election.