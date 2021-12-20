NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County and the city of New Castle will be receiving grant funding from the state of Pennsylvania to help with economic development.

More than half a million dollars is being awarded to DON Services to develop a portion of New Castle’s Elm Street neighborhood, which includes the old Wright Building along East Washington Street.

New Castle Mayor Chris Frye said DON Services recently purchased the vacant building, along with several others for future development.

“All that funding is going to restore those properties, to bring new businesses in, to bring apartments and both affordable and market-rate apartments into the community,” he said.

The money will pay for facade improvements on the buildings, as well as repair and remodeling costs.

The grants were awarded through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development.