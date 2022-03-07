SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mahoning Valley communities will get state money to fix lead pipes.

The H2Ohio program is starting with $4 million dollars to help remove and replace those pipes.

Most water service lines are copper or galvanized iron, but an estimated 6.1 million lead water lines remain across the nation. Lead primarily enters drinking water when materials containing lead in water distribution systems and household plumbing corrode.

Sebring is receiving $500,000, the most in the state. Hubbard is getting $180,000.

Those two places already have lead pipes mapped and ready for replacement.