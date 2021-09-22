State jobs initiative targets Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pilot program that saw success in Cuyahoga County is now coming to the Mahoning Valley.

State officials announced Wednesday the expansion of the Ohio To Work initiative into Columbus, Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton, and the Mahoning Valley.

The program first launched in Cleveland in September 2020 as a pilot initiative to match job seekers with career opportunities, leading to employment that increased income and quality of life.

The program has since reached several thousand job seekers across the state, providing pathways to in-demand jobs through personalized career coaching, accelerated training options, local employer connections, career tools, and more.

“The Ohio To Work initiative helps employers access a skilled and highly-trained workforce while providing job seekers access to well-paying, long-lasting careers,” said Governor DeWine. “By expanding this innovative, partnerships-based program, we’ll be able to give more Ohioans access to the tools and supports they need to find meaningful employment and support Ohio’s rapid and equitable economic resurgence.”

Partners in the Mahoning Valley include:

United Returning Citizens

Professional Development Center – A Division of Flying High, Inc.

Ohio Means Jobs

There are links on the Ohio to Work website where job seekers can connect directly with employers.

Employers looking to reach out to workers can learn more at ohiotowork.com/employers/.