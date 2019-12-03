State Highway Patrol awards dispatcher and trooper of the year at Warren Post

Both winners were recognized for their outstanding service during the year

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its dispatcher and trooper of the year for 2019.

Dispatcher of the year was given to Kathryn Kringeta, of Champion. She joined Highway Patrol in 2014.

She was awarded for her outstanding service at the Warren Post.

Kevin Brown was named trooper of the year. He joined in 2000 and lives with his wife and four children in Newton Township.

Highway Patrol troopers chose Brown because of his “leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.”