State grants $1.23 million to Shenango Valley Mall property for improvements

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is granting $1.23 million of improvements within the Shenango Valley Mall property.

The funding is for infrastructure development and improvements, including excavation and pavement removal, new pavement, stormwater facilities, curb, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps and landscaping.

The money is part of the Multimodal Transportation Fund, given to highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties.

“Transportation moves communities and economies forward,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will assist with overall mobility and safety in our local communities.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation evaluated the applications for funding and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.