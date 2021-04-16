State grant will help repair water valves in Niles

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the valves need to be turned every year

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Niles will be working on two water valves on Main Street that are for some of the main water lines that lead into the city.

The work comes through a $200,000 state grant and $150,000 from the city’s budget.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the valves have been a problem for years and described why they need to be turned every year.

“Just like a screw that hasn’t been turned in years, there’s going to be problems, there’s going to be rusting. It may not turn appropriately and we’re experiencing a lot of break with these valves,” he said.

Each valve is expected to take one week to repair.