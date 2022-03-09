SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Six years ago, the people of Sebring received a scare. They were told the water they were drinking may be tainted with lead. A lot has been done since then to correct the problems and earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine granted Sebring $500,000 to finish the job.

“We’ve taken steps to address this and the water we are putting out is great,” said Sebring city manager Jack Haney.

Haney outlined the details of the grant to ensure Sebring’s drinking water remains great. Sebring will be allocated $500,000 from the state’s new H2Ohio fund. The money will be used to replace lead water lines leading into 175 to 250 Sebring houses.

“These are the small 5/8ths, 3/4 inch lines that go from the main lines into the curb stops into the houses,” Haney said.

In 2016, samples of water had to be tested after being collected from places like schools. Cases of bottled water were also given out. It was all to protect people from what possibly could be lead-tainted drinking water.

“This actually will allow the property owners to get a new service line and have it basically paid for,” Haney said.

Sebring has already identified the houses that need new lines, which helped the village get the grant.

“They’ve already gone around and actually done tests at the various households. We sent letters out to the households and also have gone door to door. So we’re trying to make sure everybody understands when it’s going to happen and where it’s going to happen,” Haney said.

Haney called the money coming from the state a reimbursement grant. The Village of Sebring must pay to have lines replaced upfront and then will be reimbursed by the state.

When asked if Sebring had that kind of money, Haney said, “We don’t have to do it all in one shot but we’ll make it happen.”