(WKBN) – On Monday, State Representative Al Cutrona announced funding for two projects in Mahoning County.

The state’s Controlling Board is giving $265,000 to Eastern Gateway Community College. The money will be used to buy equipment for the workforce training programs.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will receive $710,000 for its Shower Door Replacement Project. The project will help replace the 64 pneumatic controlled shower doors at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown.